Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    HONOLULU - Military officials from U.S. lndo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Coast Guard met with China’s People's Liberation Army representatives for the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary in Honolulu, Nov. 18-20, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9401900
    VIRIN: 250613-D-N0132-1002
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 340.5 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary, by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IPC
    MMCA
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download