Date Taken: 11.20.2025 Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:43 Photo ID: 9401900 VIRIN: 250613-D-N0132-1002 Resolution: 1600x900 Size: 340.5 KB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary, by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.