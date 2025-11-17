The United States lndo-Pacific Command hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army Navy for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary

HONOLULU - Military officials from U.S. lndo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Coast Guard met with China’s People's Liberation Army representatives for the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group and Plenary in Honolulu, Nov. 18-20, 2025.
