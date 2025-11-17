2nd Bomb Wing Establishes Certified Calibration Lab to Enhance Nuclear Response Capability Your browser does not support the audio element.

Barksdale Air Force Base is on track to establish a certified calibration lab for Ludlum radiation meters, making it the only base in Air Force Global Strike Command with this capability and one of two across the Department of War.



Ludlum Measurements, based in Sweetwater, Texas, manufactures radiation detection and monitoring equipment used by the Department of Energy, the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team and national defense missions.



These meters detect alpha, beta and gamma radiation. A certified calibration lab at Barksdale will allow faster, more precise health risk assessments, giving commanders the information they need to make informed decisions during nuclear incidents and health emergencies.

The initiative began when U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Thompson, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight chief, identified the need for more efficient calibration capability for radiation response exercises.



“When I came from the 711th Human Performance Wing, I was on the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team as a certified calibrator,” Thompson said. “Once I got in the shop and started participating in Immediate Response Force and ​​Response Task Force exercises, I saw a potential to explore a scaled-down version of the calibration lab located in the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.”



Barksdale has worked closely with Wright-Patterson AFB to develop standard operating procedures and acquire specialized equipment. The School of Aerospace Medicine has guided Barksdale’s Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight through the certification process, helping the base focus resources on essential requirements.



Once certified, the lab will allow Barksdale to conduct calibrations within 24 hours, instead of sending the meters to the Ludlum manufacturer and waiting weeks for the calibrations to be sent back. This would also enable Barksdale to acquire meters from other AFGSC bases and reduce reliance on external labs.



“That rapid turnaround will only be possible if Airmen are fully trained on the equipment,” said 1st. Lt. Krystal Torres Diaz, 2nd Medical Group executive officer. “Training ensures our Airmen are ready to step in the moment certification is complete. Doing sets and reps ensures confidence and repeatability in calibrations. It’s about making sure the capability is not only available, but also effective.”



The Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight’s leadership team will host a capstone evaluation for their Airmen. The capstone is designed to prepare Airmen to confidently operate Ludlum meters, resolve issues in the field and deliver accurate information to commanders.



“Having the opportunity to train on radiation equipment that emergency responders around the world use is truly a unique experience,” said Airman 1st Class Raeven Anthony, 2nd OMRS bioenvironmental engineering technician. “This gives us the edge that no other bioenvironmental engineering flight in the DoW has.”



The Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight will use this certification to strengthen the 2nd Bomb Wing’s IRF and RTF missions, delivering faster, more reliable information to commanders, Airmen and interagency partners tasked with safeguarding the nation.