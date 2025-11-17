Welcome back Team Jackson Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Jackson gave a hearty welcome back to its furloughed employees with community information exchanges, Nov. 17-18.



“I just want to say thank you, and welcome back,” said Col. David Gaugush, garrison commander, to the Team Jackson at the Nov. 17 event. “It’s good seeing everyone here today, and I know everyone’s just itching to get back to work.”



“We just came out of the longest government shutdown, and unfortunately, that’s something you and your Families had to endure, and whether you were furloughed – no one asked to be furloughed and no one asks to go home under those circumstances,” he said.



The exchanges were aimed at welcoming back fellow employees and helping reduce stress caused by the shutdown.



“… So it was super important that we came together today and didn’t just act like the last seven weeks didn’t happen,” he added. “… We’re all here to support you and today is an opportunity for us to be proactive in telling you what we know so you’ll as well informed as possible.”



It was also an opportunity for employees to come back together as a team and socialize.



For James Tucker, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist, who had been furloughed it was a “great event and learning opportunity.”



Excepted employees still came to work during the shutdown to help Fort Jackson’s mission of training American Soldiers continue.



“We can’t do this without you,” said Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer. “We have seen extraordinary professionals continue to work, continue to make it happen, but knowing, ‘that if I had my teammates here it would be so much better.’”



Thigpen welcomed employees back on behalf of Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, post commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf.



“I encourage you to ask a question,” Gaugush said, “but if you’re shy, or if you are not sure you want to ask a question publicly then we’re going to make ourselves available here afterwards.”



Unit commanders, directors and representatives of various on-post agencies stayed after the formal portion of the even to talk to those who didn’t want to ask questions in public.



Maria Clark, from the Resource Management Office, shared useful information about pay and use or lose leave, while attendees were able to ask questions to leadership. She informed the audience of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s Nov. 17 email detailing how employees would start receiving back pay.



Clark said the process for back pay went quickly because “the main priority was to ensure everyone got paid.” Some timecards may not be correct, but “get with your supervisor, and with us, and we’ll ensure that it gets fixed.”



She added “if anyone didn’t get paid or has a problem, please let us know and we’ll get it fixed.”