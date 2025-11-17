Army & Air Force Exchange Named a Best for Vets: Employer for 12th Straight Year

Courtesy Photo | For the 12th year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned a top...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the 12th year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has earned a top spot on the Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers list. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For its enduring commitment to employing heroes, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized as a Best for Vets: Employer for 2025 by Military Times, marking the 12th straight year the Department of War retailer has earned the accolade.



“Veterans embody service, integrity and resilience—values that make the Exchange strong,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, who served 12 years on active duty—including Command of C Company, 1/22 Infantry in the 4th ID—and seven additional years in the Army Reserve. “Having Veterans at the Exchange enhances mission readiness for Warfighters and allows the team to support their families. It’s an honor to be recognized once again as a Best for Vets: Employer.”



At the Exchange, Veterans can:

• Receive credit for military service toward their retirement benefits.

• Continue serving by supporting active-duty service members, family members and Veterans.

• Leverage military experience into leadership, retail, logistics, IT and services roles.

• Join a family of heroes, with 45% of the U.S. workforce comprising Veterans, military spouses and family members.



The Exchange is where heroes work. Veterans represent roughly 10% of the Exchange’s U.S.-based work force, and 45% of the workforce is made up of Veterans, military spouses and dependents.



The Exchange has long been recognized as a major Veteran employer. Recent accolades include:

• 2026 Military Friendly® Employer – Viqtory Media

• 2025 Top Veteran-Friendly Employer – U.S. Veterans Magazine

• 2025 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer



Veterans interested in joining the Exchange can explore job opportunities worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.



