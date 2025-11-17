Liaison officers ‘Run Like the Wind’ for good cause

Photo By Sarah Zaler | Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) Col. Andres Cespedes and Netherlands Air Force Lt....... read more read more Photo By Sarah Zaler | Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) Col. Andres Cespedes and Netherlands Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Tijsen run the FAC's annual “Run Like the Wind” race October 2, 2025, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Cespedes and Tijsen, both Security Assistance Liaison Officers with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, completed a virtual option for the 106th edition of the race, which supports quality of life programs for FAC service members, families and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler) see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Colombian Aerospace (Air) Force Col. Andres Cespedes and Netherlands Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Tijsen completed a shadow run of the Colombian Aerospace Force’s annual “Run Like the Wind” race October 2, 2025, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Cespedes and Tijsen are stationed here as Security Assistance Liaison Officers with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.



This is the 106th year for the race and the fifth edition organized by the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) Nuestra Señora de Loreto Association, a non-profit association that works to improve the quality of life for FAC service members, civilians and their families. It is the third consecutive year Cespedes has participated in the race, driven to support the race’s purpose of raising funds for education, health, housing, social development, science, and technology programs.



The race, with options to run five, 10 or 21 kilometers, was held at three locations across Colombia for those who wanted to join in-person, but there was also a virtual option so runners could participate wherever they are located, allowing Cespedes to share this tradition with his fellow SALOs.



“As a liaison officer stationed in New Cumberland and representing my country and the Colombian Aerospace Force, I believed it was important for my colleagues to learn about and participate in this kind of activity for a just cause being carried out in my country,” said Cespedes.



Though not a runner himself, the history and purpose of the race compelled Tijsen to lace up his running shoes and support his colleague.



“If a fellow liaison makes a call for an event, I think you should do your utmost to honor the call,’ said Tijsen. “It is about camaraderie, bonding and strengthening the community.”



The SALO community represents 16 countries from across the world, and their shared experiences at USASAC form strong bonds despite cultural differences.



“I have discovered that we share common traditions in our military life, which facilitates interaction despite language differences,” said Cespedes. “Even so, I would say that we speak the same language: the language of the military. For that reason, I wanted to share with them the activity that takes place every year in my country, and obviously, running for a cause is best done in the company of those with whom we share common values.”



“It was fun to run with Andres,” said Tijsen. “I am the oldest in the SALO community but concluded after my run that I am still doing great. I hope the Columbian defense force will continue to organize this event here at USASAC New Cumberland. To the Columbian Forces, I do want to mention that I appreciated the opportunity to participate in this event and their efforts in support of those who are in need.”