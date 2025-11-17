Photo By Jason Johnston | Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, presided over a Change of...... read more read more Photo By Jason Johnston | Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, presided over a Change of Responsibility ceremony transitioning senior enlisted leadership from SgtMaj Michael P. Woods to Command SGM Garric M. Banfield at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, on Nov. 20, 2025. The ceremony is significant because it reinforces AFRICOM’s commitment to strong enlisted leadership and continued stability, readiness, and partnership across the African continent. (U.S. Africa Command Photo by Jason Johnson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Africa Command Change of Responsibility Marks Continued Strength in Enlisted Leadership Your browser does not support the audio element.

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Africa Command hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony formally transitioning senior enlisted leadership from U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Michael P. Woods to U.S. Army Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 20. The ceremony, attended by senior U.S. officials and international senior enlisted leaders from Kenya and Zimbabwe, underscored the strategic importance of the command’s enlisted leadership during a period of heightened global competition.

During his tenure as Command Senior Enlisted Leader, SgtMaj Woods played a pivotal role in strengthening both the readiness of the joint enlisted force and AFRICOM’s partnerships across the continent of Africa. He was instrumental in advancing the Africa Enlisted Development Strategy (AEDS)—a command-wide initiative focused on elevating the professional military education of African noncommissioned officers. Under his leadership, AEDS expanded efforts to standardize PME across African partner forces, promote “train-the-trainer” models, and empower African institutions to educate not only their own forces but also those of neighboring nations.

In addressing his senior enlisted leaders and the broader enlisted force, Woods stated, “Thank you for doing the many things not listed in your billet descriptions. You took the time to prepare yourself and take on new vital roles in various corners of our African Enlisted Leaders Development Strategy, alongside the development of our own enlisted strategy. And all of this without complaint.”

Reflecting on the work of AFRICOM’s Joint Staff Directorates, Special Staff, and Senior Enlisted Leaders, he also shared, “You own your communities and practice with mature bias for action. In a way I’d always hoped it could be. I never knew it existed until I came here.”

Incoming CSEL Command SGM Garric M. Banfield brings deep joint special operations experience and a strong foundation in irregular warfare and African regional studies. His leadership will guide the command’s enlisted force through the next phase of partner engagement and strategic competition on the continent.

Banfield emphasized continuity and commitment to the mission, stating, “I am proud to serve with you. I look forward to working closely with you to continue to support AFRICOM’s team and mission.”

Today’s ceremony signaled that AFRICOM’s enlisted leadership remains unified, deliberate, and focused on supporting security, partnership, and stability across one of the world’s most strategically dynamic regions.