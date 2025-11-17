DHN Central Celebrates Two Years of Supporting Warfighters, Families

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Airman 1st Class Arianna Aponte observes as Defense Health Network Central Commander...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Airman 1st Class Arianna Aponte observes as Defense Health Network Central Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana check a mannequin for heart and lung sounds during their visit to Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., May 6, 2025. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 -- Defense Health Network Central marked a major milestone last month: two years dedicated to supporting the health and readiness of service members and their families around the world.



As the largest of nine defense health networks, DHN Central has an extensive reach, supporting 39 military medical treatment facilities and 45 dental clinics spanning 22 states, three countries, one U.S. territory, and seven time zones – managing over a quarter of all healthcare encounters within the Military Health System.



“The past two years have laid a strong foundation for sustained medical capability, encompassing both healthcare operations and overall warfighter readiness,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, DHN Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command-Alpha. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional care and equipping our medical personnel and warfighters with the resources they need to succeed in any environment.”



Strengthening Support

DHN Central’s core mission is to support MTFs with their healthcare operations, helping to optimize resources, streamline processes, and explore innovative solutions to strengthen the enterprise. Organized around Healthcare Operations, Medical Affairs, Resource Operations, and Support Operations – alongside a dedicated human resources team – the network directly engages with each facility, providing expert guidance on resource allocation, staffing, and key initiatives.



Recent efforts include a detailed analysis of staffing needs to identify and address gaps and streamline processes for requesting equipment and personnel. The Enterprise Connection Bridge, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is unifying the tasking system and improving communication with external partners.



“Effective support isn’t simply about efficiency; it’s about ensuring every MTF has the capacity and capability to deliver exceptional care and maintain the medical readiness of warfighters and their families,” Harrell said. “Proactive identification and resolution of needs allow facilities to focus on their critical mission.”



Collaboration Drives Innovation

DHN Central fosters a collaborative environment that’s yielding tangible results. Through a dedicated effort to enhance the accuracy of active-duty reporting for readiness and uniquely military activities – commonly referred to as “F&G codes” – DHN Central achieved the highest performance ranking within the Defense Health Agency for these reporting requirements. This initiative provides senior leaders with an accurate assessment of military and civilian medical personnel availability and readiness. Additionally, an access to care improvement initiative propelled DHN Central to the #1 ranking among all defense health networks for timely access to care in April 2025, demonstrated by reduced appointment wait times.



This collaborative spirit was exemplified by a recent virtual health initiative spearheaded by Dover Air Force Base, extending pediatric care services to Maxwell AFB and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – proactively addressing potential staffing challenges and enhancing access to care for military families.



Also aimed at healthcare access, the MTF on Whiteman AFB launched an innovative “Five in Four” initiative, a four-day operational model with extended clinic hours to increase appointment availability for families and shift workers across the installation.



Investing in the MHS Workforce

DHN Central remains committed to recruitment, onboarding, and professional development. Over the past year, the team delivered over 30 HR-focused training sessions and implemented a robust awards program, recognizing the contributions of more than 480 individuals. A social media spotlight program further highlights outstanding performers nominated by peers, and a new “Lunch and Learn” program will soon offer ongoing training and support to MTF personnel.



“Our people are our greatest asset,” said DHN Central Chief of Staff Mei-Ling Taylor. “By investing in their development and recognizing their contributions, we’re strengthening the entire network and improving the care we provide to our beneficiaries.”



Commitment to Quality & Safety

Since the network’s inception, more than 230 team members have been trained as Team Strategies & Tools to Enhance Performance & Patient Safety (TeamSTEPPS) trainers, equipping them to improve performance and patient safety within their organizations.



This dedication to quality is reflected in recent Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) results, which focus on patient experience and care. In July 2025, 16 DHN Central clinics were ranked among the top 20 in multiple categories, followed by 18 in September 2025. In the most recent report, Brooke Army Medical Center’s Peripheral Vascular Surgery Clinic and Fairchild AFB’s primary care clinic earned top honors in their respective specialties.



Additionally, four DHN Central MTFs – Ellsworth AFB, Dyess AFB, Sheppard AFB, and Holloman AFB – achieved flawless results during Joint Commission surveys in 2025, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to patient safety and continuous improvement. The Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit organization, evaluates and accredits over 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States.



In 2024, Bassett Army Community Hospital received a prestigious national Top Hospital award for its high standards in patient safety and quality of care.



Looking Ahead: A Total Force Approach

Looking ahead, DHN Central remains focused on continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration. Central to this effort is the recent establishment of Air Force Medical Command’s Medical Readiness Command Alpha, designed to enhance medical readiness and streamline support to MTFs. To facilitate unified support, DHN Central and MRC-A, both led by Harrell, are collocated in San Antonio, Texas.



This represents a total-force approach, intrinsically linking AFMEDCOM and the Defense Health Agency to leverage the strengths of both organizations and achieve even greater results, the director noted.



“Our mission is fundamentally about safe, effective care and readiness – the readiness of hospitals, our clinics, and most importantly, medical personnel,” Harrell said. “A medically ready force is a lethal force, and investing in their capabilities is a direct investment in projecting power and maintaining operational dominance.”



Building on this foundation, Harrell expressed his gratitude for the dedication that has driven the network’s success. “Our success is due to the incredible work of our teammates across the network,” he said. “They are our partners on the ground, and we are deeply appreciative of their dedication and the exceptional care they provide.”