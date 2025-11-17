Army's Information Vanguard: 1st TIAD Activation Signals Strategic Shift Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — On November 7, 2025, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) hosted the activation ceremony of the 1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment (TIAD) at the historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter. This event marked a significant milestone in the Army's evolution toward information-age warfare, as the 1st TIAD became the first of three regionally aligned detachments designed to operate in the information environment.



The ceremony, attended by senior military leaders, regional allied military leaders, Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests, highlighted the detachment's mission to enable USARPAC to gain and maintain a strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific region. The 1st TIAD is purpose-built to counter malign influence, protect friendly information, strengthen cooperation with key partners, and promote regional stability through a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



A New Strategic Capability



In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of USARPAC, emphasized the importance of the 1st TIAD in the Indo-Pacific theater. "This unit operates in domains as important as any physical battlefield: the information and cognitive domains," said Vowell. "The Indo-Pacific, home to 60 percent of the world's population, is the epicenter of 21st-century geopolitics, and the information domain has become decisive terrain."



Vowell highlighted the detachment's role in countering disinformation and reinforcing U.S. credibility. "When Beijing spreads disinformation claiming the U.S. is an unreliable partner, the 1st TIAD helps craft truthful counter-narratives that expose these contradictions and reinforce our credibility," he stated. "The 1st TIAD represents our commitment to winning through truth, transparency, and partnership."



Innovative Structure and Capabilities



The 1st TIAD is composed of five integrated teams: Joint Assessments and Integration, Intelligence, Human Dimension, Engagement, and Information Warfare. These teams bring together seven critical specialties, including cyber, intelligence, psychological operations, public affairs, electronic warfare, civil affairs, and information operations. This unique structure allows the detachment to deliver multi-domain effects faster and more effectively.



Col. Sean Heidgerken, Commander of the 1st TIAD, described the detachment as "a formation designed to maneuver within the information environment and maintain positions of advantage." He added, "Our mission is clear: to enable USARPAC to sense, understand, decide, and act faster than any adversary while strengthening cooperation with our allies and partners throughout the region."



The detachment's capabilities were demonstrated during the Pacific Sentry exercise, where it collaborated with the Navy's Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific to create a unified information picture across the theater. This integration underscores the detachment's ability to support joint and combined operations.



Countering Malign Influence



The Indo-Pacific region faces sophisticated adversaries employing advanced information operations. China, for example, spends approximately $10 billion annually on information operations, utilizing psychological warfare, media warfare, and legal warfare. The 1st TIAD is equipped to counter these efforts through persistent situational awareness, rapid response, proactive engagement, and building partner capacity.



"The activation of this detachment demonstrates our commitment to promoting transparency, countering malign influence, and ensuring our friends and partners can rely on the truth," said Heidgerken. "Together, we will help preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific."



A Signal to Allies and Adversaries



The activation of the 1st TIAD is not just the beginning of a new unit; it is a signal to allies, partners, and adversaries alike that the United States Army is ready to compete and prevail in every domain, including information. "Our adversaries will know we are coming when they see, 'One, if by land,'" said Heidgerken, referencing the detachment's motto.



The ceremony coincided with a media interview, where Col. Heidgerken and Command Sgt. Maj. Avery Bennett, the 1st TIAD’s senior enlisted advisor, answered questions about the detachment's structure, capabilities, and mission. They emphasized the importance of partnerships and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing information operations.



Looking Ahead



The 1st TIAD is the first of three detachments, with the 2nd TIAD scheduled to activate at Army Cyber Command in spring 2026 and the 3rd TIAD at U.S. Army Europe and Africa in fall 2026. These detachments represent the Army's commitment to integrating information advantage into joint and combined operations globally.



As the Army continues to adapt to the demands of a changing world, the 1st TIAD stands as a model for how information advantage can be leveraged to achieve operational and strategic effects. "This activation marks a major step in the Army's evolution toward information-age warfare," said Heidgerken. "What we learn here in the Indo-Pacific will shape the future of Army operations across all theaters."



The activation of the 1st TIAD is a testament to the Army's resolve to maintain information advantage, deter aggression, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. As Lt. Gen. Vowell concluded, "Together with our allies, we will maintain information advantage, deter aggression, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."