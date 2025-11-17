Spreading holiday cheer: JPEO A&A DoI team sends Christmas stockings to deployed U.S. Special Forces

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Approximately 30 Christmas stockings containing personal...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Approximately 30 Christmas stockings containing personal hygiene products, hats, gloves, snacks, and handwritten notes were shipped to the U.S. Special Operations Forces currently deployed overseas earlier this month. More than a dozen Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition (JPEO A&A) Directorate of Integration (DoI) teammates at Picatinny Arsenal came together to collect and package the items that were sent to deployed service members who will not be home for the holidays. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Approximately 30 Christmas stockings containing personal hygiene products, hats, gloves, snacks, and handwritten notes were shipped to the U.S. Special Operations Forces currently deployed overseas earlier this month.



More than a dozen Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition (JPEO A&A) Directorate of Integration (DoI) teammates at Picatinny Arsenal came together to collect and package the items that were sent to deployed service members who will not be home for the holidays.



"It gives the DoI team great pride knowing that someone knows, if only for a second, that someone is thinking of them while deployed," said Catherine Freericks, DoI Executive Assistant.



The DoI is a part of JPEO A&A which is an innovative and empowered team committed to rapidly fielding dominating capabilities to the Soldier. The JPEO is responsible for development, procurement and fielding lethal armaments and ammunition, providing Joint Warfighters and Allied Partners overmatch capabilities.