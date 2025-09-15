Students celebrate International Dot Day

Courtesy Photo | Students at Pierce Terrace Elementary School celebrate International Dot Day by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students at Pierce Terrace Elementary School celebrate International Dot Day by creating their own colorful dot artwork. (Photo by Lorraine Emory) see less | View Image Page

By Lorraine Emory

Pierce Terrace Elementary School



Pierce Terrace Elementary School joined millions of students worldwide Sept. 15 in celebrating International Dot Day, a global event that encourages creativity, courage, and self-expression.



The celebration was led by Larissa Pinckney, the school’s speech therapist, who guided students in activities designed to help them make their own mark and see where it takes them.



International Dot Day began in 2009 after teacher Terry Shay introduced his class to The Dot, a children’s book written by Peter H. Reynolds.



The annual celebration, now observed in classrooms across the globe, provides children ages 4–8 with the opportunity to explore self-expression and imagination through art, writing, music, and movement. The objective of Dot Day is to help students embrace their individuality, discover their strengths, and recognize that even the simplest actions—like drawing a dot—can spark incredible creativity and confidence.



Reflecting on the event, Ms. Pinckney said, “International Dot Day reminds me that even the smallest step of courage—like making a simple dot—can grow into something bigger than I ever imagined.”



At Pierce Terrace, students engaged in dot-inspired activities to reflect the themes of the book. PTES emphasized that International Dot Day is more than just about drawing—it’s about encouraging students to try new things, take risks, and believe in their own potential.



By participating in International Dot Day, Pierce Terrace Elementary School underscored its commitment to nurturing creativity and celebrating each child’s unique contributions.