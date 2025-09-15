Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students celebrate International Dot Day

    250915-A4507-1001

    Courtesy Photo | Students at Pierce Terrace Elementary School celebrate International Dot Day by...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    By Lorraine Emory
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School

    Pierce Terrace Elementary School joined millions of students worldwide Sept. 15 in celebrating International Dot Day, a global event that encourages creativity, courage, and self-expression.

    The celebration was led by Larissa Pinckney, the school’s speech therapist, who guided students in activities designed to help them make their own mark and see where it takes them.

    International Dot Day began in 2009 after teacher Terry Shay introduced his class to The Dot, a children’s book written by Peter H. Reynolds.

    The annual celebration, now observed in classrooms across the globe, provides children ages 4–8 with the opportunity to explore self-expression and imagination through art, writing, music, and movement. The objective of Dot Day is to help students embrace their individuality, discover their strengths, and recognize that even the simplest actions—like drawing a dot—can spark incredible creativity and confidence.

    Reflecting on the event, Ms. Pinckney said, “International Dot Day reminds me that even the smallest step of courage—like making a simple dot—can grow into something bigger than I ever imagined.”

    At Pierce Terrace, students engaged in dot-inspired activities to reflect the themes of the book. PTES emphasized that International Dot Day is more than just about drawing—it’s about encouraging students to try new things, take risks, and believe in their own potential.

    By participating in International Dot Day, Pierce Terrace Elementary School underscored its commitment to nurturing creativity and celebrating each child’s unique contributions.

    DODEA
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School
    Fort Jackson

