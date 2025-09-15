Students at Pierce Terrace Elementary School celebrate International Dot Day by creating their own colorful dot artwork. (Photo by Lorraine Emory)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9325435
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-A4507-1001
|Resolution:
|1204x1778
|Size:
|304.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250915-A4507-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Students celebrate International Dot Day
No keywords found.