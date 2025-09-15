NJ Guard pilots SPP equipment transfer to generate cost savings

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Garden State Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen supported a key Defense Security Cooperation Agency and National Guard Bureau initiative in coordination with the state’s longtime partner, the Republic of Albania. The initiative uses space on Air National Guard flights to transport Building Partner Capacity materials to State Partnership Program participants.



“The New Jersey National Guard is honored to stand with Albania, our partner of nearly 25 years,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, the Adjutant General of New Jersey. “This effort reflects the strength of our alliance; delivering modern equipment, enhancing training, and reinforcing the trust that underpins our shared security and NATO partnership.”



The equipment was transferred to the New Jersey National Guard from the Joint Consolidation Point at Naval Support Activity, part of Naval Supply Systems Command’s Weapon Systems Support, located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The JCP serves as a central hub for consolidating and shipping BPC and select Foreign Military Sales equipment.



“This effort presents a no-cost opportunity to expedite equipment delivery, enhance SPP operational support, and reduce costs for the Department of Defense,” said NGB liaison to DSCA, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David C. Moore. “This initiative utilizes existing Mission Ready Airlift or Overseas Annual Training flights to SPP countries, reducing reliance on commercial transport and delays for smaller shipments.”



Streamlining this process also directly supports a recent executive order on Reforming Foreign Defense Sales, which prioritizes speed and accountability, and ensures more timely delivery of equipment and materials.



“This partnership with the Air National Guard and DSCA demonstrates our commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of defense equipment delivery,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP WSS deputy commander of International Programs. “By leveraging existing scheduled flights, we're maximizing resources but also streamlining the entire process, ensuring that vital equipment reaches our partners in a timely and accountable manner. The Joint Consolidation Point is proud to play a central role in optimizing these critical logistics operations.”



Sonon added that having ANG personnel on the ground during delivery can strengthen partner relationships. Lessons learned from this effort will inform potential expansion to additional ANG units.



Through the SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals. The SPP is administered by the National Guard Bureau, guided by State Department foreign policy goals, and executed by the state adjutants general in support of combatant commander and U.S. Chief of Mission security cooperation objectives and Department of War policy goals.



The SPP has been successfully building relationships for more than 30 years and now includes 106 partnerships with 115 nations around the globe.

