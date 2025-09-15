Wing leadership hosts Commanders Calls to address change, readiness, resiliency

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

The 403rd Wing leadership team, led by Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, along with Col. Jaret Fish, deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Jackson, command chief, conducted two commanders calls March 9 to discuss current events impacting the wing.



Among the key topics was the new direction set by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, which prioritizes reviving the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, and reestablishing deterrence by defending the homeland.



“Our priorities, which are Airmen Readiness, Airmen Development and Transformative and Effective Wing, remain the same,” said Benson. “We will continue to focus on readiness and show how we are ready to provide the fight tonight; that we are prepared to do what our nation asks of us.”



During the event, Fish addressed recent changes following the transition to a new presidential administration and the implementation of executive orders impacting military personnel and civilian employees. He provided updates on executive orders, such as the impacts to federal civil service probationary workers, the freeze on civilian hiring, restrictions on government purchase card use and civilian travel, and guidance for Department of Defense on civilians responding to the Office of Personnel Management’s “What You Did Last Week’ email.



He stated Air Reserve Technicians are exempt from the “What You Did Last Week’ email; however, all other civilian employees must provide inputs every Tuesday. ARTs are dual-status federal civil servants who serve in the same unit as a reservist to provide continuity and planning for unit training assemblies.



Leadership underscored the importance of staying adaptable in the face of change and emphasized the resources available to ensure that all 403rd Wing members have the assistance they need to maintain their well-being.







Master Sgt. Jared Bryant, the 403rd Wing first sergeant and resiliency integrator, and Mary Ruffin, director of psychological health, addressed the need for Airmen and civilians to seek support when needed.



Bryant also cautioned members about expressing frustrations on social media. “We understand that emotions are high, but venting on social media can have consequences for military members,” he said. “Instead, I encourage you to reach out to a friend, a coworker, or a supervisor to talk things through.”



In addition to addressing concerns about policy changes, the briefings included updates from the safety office about the SafeRep app as well as updates about inspector general office procedures. Craig Edsall, 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections exercise program manager, provided information on the upcoming readiness exercise, which is now designated as an inspection, scheduled for Oct. 20-26, 2025.



Leadership also recognized Air Force Reserve Command and Wing quarterly award winners for their outstanding performance in support of the mission.



The Commanders Calls reinforced leadership’s commitment to ensuring Airmen and civilians have the support and information they need to navigate ongoing changes while remaining mission focused.



“In these times of change and uncertainty, our mission remains constant,” said Benson. “As reservists, we must stay focused, prioritize readiness, and ensure we are always prepared to answer our nation’s call.”

