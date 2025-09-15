Markup to HTML Test

This is a paragraph!
250607-Z-AZ071-5275
U.S. Air National Guard, 126th Security Forces Squadron members breach a training shoot house with a flash bang at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 6, 2025. Each member is required to train and qualify with flash bangs for mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)
Photo By: Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez
VIRIN: 250607-Z-PV421-1003
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 13:36
|Story ID:
|548426
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
