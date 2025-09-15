Groundbreaking Explosive Ordnance Disposal concussion study nears enrollment goal

Courtesy Photo | A major study at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal is tracking concussion...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A major study at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal is tracking concussion and blast exposure effects on EOD technicians, with 1,908 participants enrolled since October 2022, representing 95% of the enrollment goal of 2,000. This EOD cohort represents enlisted service members with high cumulative exposure to blast and explosions over the course of their careers, a particularly important population for understanding brain health risks. see less | View Image Page

Researchers at the Department of War’s premier explosive ordnance disposal training school are making major strides in a landmark study focused on the effects of concussions and blast exposures among Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians.



Working directly with students at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida the site has enrolled 1,908 participants since October 2022 — 95% of its target goal of 2,000.



NAVSCOLEOD, which trains approximately 1,350 students annually from all branches of the U.S. military, runs a rigorous eight-month training pipeline. The course is divided into eight technical divisions, with an additional underwater component for U.S. Navy students. The demanding physical and intellectual challenges of the program mirror the intensity of the EOD career field itself.



The enrollment strategy is tailored to this unique environment. The study team conducts recruitment briefings at multiple touchpoints, including U.S. Army, U.S. Marine, and U.S. Air Force indoctrinations, range indoctrination, and the Advanced Improvised Explosive Devices Division course for operational EOD technicians. They also partner annually with the local Eglin AFB EOD shop to engage service members after permanent change of station.



“Meeting students where they are — literally and figuratively — has been critical,” Sarah Delgado, one of the researchers supporting NAVSCOLEOD explained. “The training schedule is relentless, and even small barriers, like running across campus to our office, can make follow-up participation difficult.”



Currently, the site maintains a 36% follow-up rate. While distance and the high demands of the curriculum pose challenges, the team is countering them through consistent community engagement. Staff members volunteer at major schoolhouse functions and teach classes tied directly to their research expertise, building credibility and trust within the EOD community.



This cohort is the newest addition to the Concussion, Assessment, Research and Education Consortium’s service member initiative, otherwise known as the CARE Consortium. Unlike previous groups, the EOD cohort represents enlisted service members with high cumulative exposure to blast and explosions over the course of their careers — making them a particularly important population for understanding brain health risks.



Leaders and instructors at NAVSCOLEOD are key partners in reinforcing the importance of the study.



“EOD technicians are expected to perform at the highest levels in some of the most dangerous environments imaginable,” said Navy Lt. (Dr.) Colin McNamara senior medical officer at NAVSCOLEOD. “Supporting this research is about more than collecting data — it’s about protecting the long-term health and readiness of our force.”



With recruitment nearing completion, these efforts mark a significant step forward in addressing one of the most pressing health concerns for today’s warfighters: the long-term effects of concussions and blast exposure.