DLA Director visits Distribution Headquarters, emphasizes culture, embracing change

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, visited DLA Distribution headquarters Sept. 5, emphasizing to the workforce that a strong, people-focused culture is critical to meeting the demands of a changing global environment.



Simerly, accompanied by Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, engaged with the workforce in a town hall and small group settings. Throughout his engagements, he highlighted DLA’s priorities, with a clear and consistent focus on culture as the driver for performance and successful change.



A key part of the visit was a town hall meeting where Simerly and Dyer, joined by Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, commanding general, DLA Distribution, recognized employees for their outstanding performance, highlighted the commands’ recent accomplishments, and shared his annual guidance for fiscal year 2026.



“Your role is wide-reaching in every aspect of the globe. You have a role for our warfighters,” Simerly said. “We have a profound responsibility to our nation.”



Dyer reinforced that message, stating, “Nobody else can do what DLA can do. Nobody can do what you do.”



Throughout the visit, Simerly highlighted the transformational efforts underway across the agency.



“The world is changing, and we have to change with it,” Simerly said.



“Each of the services are transforming – new weapon systems, new warfighting capabilities, new warfighting concepts – and we also have to change in stride. We can’t afford to wait.”



Simerly and Dyer both identified the agency’s personnel as its most vital asset in successfully navigating that transformation.



“The most important element of this agency is our great people and the investment we put into ensuring we’ve got the right people, the right skillsets, the right experience in the right place,” Simerly said.



“Each one of you have a story, each one of you brings a significant amount of service experience and all of that makes us who we are right now," Dyer echoed. "The strength of DLA has always been our code and our conduct, and that starts with our people. Continue to invest in yourselves, invest in each other, and continue to invest in this culture.”



The director also commended the DLA Distribution leadership for the hard work invested in developing the command's Annual Operating Plan. He highlighted its direct alignment with the DLA Strategic Plan, “DLA Transforms: A Call to Action,” noting how the plan’s objectives are nested within the strategic imperatives of people, precision, posture, and partnerships.



Cotman led the AOP discussion, which detailed the command’s path forward for fiscal year 2025 and beyond and reinforced the director’s people-first message.



“Each one of you is why DLA is successful, those of you here now, and those that came before you,” Cotman told the team.



The briefing focused on a few of DLA Distribution’s key priorities -- Warehouse Management System deployment, workforce development, auditability, modernization and network optimization. Simerly stressed the need for accuracy in these efforts.



“We can’t afford to be imprecise in the way we plan, procure and store items across the globe,” he said. “We have to be much better about the way we forecast requirements and how we locate those requirements.”

Simerly concluded the day by expressing his deep gratitude to the DLA Distribution team.



“Thank you for what you do every day,” he said. “Thank you for being on this team and electing to serve for DLA and serve your nation. I know you have a choice of what you can do with your career, and I know that many of you have chosen DLA because of the importance of our mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 09:21 Story ID: 548382 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Director visits Distribution Headquarters, emphasizes culture, embracing change, by Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.