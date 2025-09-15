Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast Awards $16.8 Million Contract for Hangar Roof Replacement at NAS Meridian

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Story by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $16.8 million firm-fixed-price construction contract on Sept. 16 to CCI Prime Contractors of Niceville, Florida, for the replacement of the roof on an aircraft maintenance hangar at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Mississippi.

    The project provides for the complete re-roofing of the aircraft maintenance hangar, the full reinstallation of the lightning protection system, and the cleaning, preparation, and painting of the steel roof superstructure. These upgrades will ensure the hangar remains a safe and functional facility for aircraft maintenance operations well into the future.

    “Maintaining and modernizing our hangars is essential to increasing the Navy’s lethality,” said NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Williams. “By investing in infrastructure improvements at NAS Meridian, we are directly contributing to the Navy’s ability to fight and win by keeping aircraft mission-ready and training aviators who are ready for combat.”

    NAS Meridian leadership echoed the importance of the project for daily operations. “This hangar plays a vital role in supporting the training and readiness of our aviators,” said Capt. Luke Davis, commanding officer of NAS Meridian. “The improvements will give our maintainers the reliable facilities they need to keep aircraft safe, effective, and available to meet mission demands.”

    Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by June 2027.

    About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast:

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

