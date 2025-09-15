Fort Campbell Celebrates Grand Opening of New Middle School Campus

Photo By Jedhel Somera | Inside the new Fort Campbell Middle School, students explore subjects in classrooms...... read more read more Photo By Jedhel Somera | Inside the new Fort Campbell Middle School, students explore subjects in classrooms designed to inspire growth and creativity. Leaders described the school as a supportive home base where every child can feel a sense of belonging see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Fort Campbell Middle School officially dedicated its new campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 12, 2025. The event featured music by the school band, student-led tours and remarks from educators and leaders who praised both the structure and the spirit behind it.

The $62.6 million, 167,000-square-foot facility replaces the aging Mahaffey building and serves more than 630 students in grades five through seven. Built with an open concept plan, the campus reflects the Department of Defense Education Activity’s push toward 21st century teaching and learning.

Dr. Alissa Richards, principal of Fort Campbell Middle School, said the project came together like pieces of a gem forming under pressure. “Each stakeholder has had its own role, an area of strength that together, through tremendous pressure and some heat to something beautiful and strong, was created,” she added that the new school is a place where students are not only learning but also thriving and dreaming of their futures.

Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, DoDEA director, told the crowd that the facility was “not only built with bricks and beams, but with vision and purpose.” She explained how the building reflects DoDEA’s Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, which emphasizes flexibility, collaboration and student-centered learning. “Movable walls, open learning areas and flexible classrooms allow teachers to shape the space to meet the unique needs of every learner,” she said. “Gone are the days of rigid rows and one-way lectures. This building supports dynamic learning.”

Schiavino-Narvaez also highlighted how the campus represents more than academics. She said it is both a foundation and a launchpad, designed to empower students as problem solvers, innovators and leaders. “We believe in the limitless potential of our students,” she said. “And just as students are at the heart of everything we do, we want this school to be the heart of the Fort Campbell community.”

Col. James Snowden, Fort Campbell Garrison commander, spoke about the unique challenges faced by military children, who often miss milestones while parents serve. He described the new school as a supportive home base that provides belonging and encouragement. “This school wants every student to feel a sense of purpose and belonging, knowing that their voice is valued and their unique gifts are celebrated,” he said. Snowden thanked teachers, staff, contractors and parents for their role in delivering the new facility, which he called a blending of high-tech and collaborative learning.

The campus includes 35 flexible learning studios, STEM labs, performance arts space, counseling and health service areas, and outdoor fields and courts. Staff emphasize collaboration through professional learning communities and are committed to the education of military-connected children.