Idaho National Guard executes 10th SAR mission of 2025

Courtesy Photo | An Idaho National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter hovers over the forest in eastern...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Idaho National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter hovers over the forest in eastern Boise County, Idaho, Sept. 3, 2025. Idaho National Guard Soldiers have conducted 10 search and rescue missions in 2025, returning 14 fellow Idahoans safely to their loved ones. see less | View Image Page

Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crews from Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment executed the IDARNG Aviation Group’s ninth and tenth successful search and rescue missions of 2025 on Aug. 28 and Sept. 2, respectively.

On Aug. 28, the unit received a request for support from Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue to assist with the rescue of a 35-year-old female with severe hydration. The crew deployed in an HH-60M Black Hawk and located the patient near the South Fork Payette River in eastern Boise County. The crew hoisted the patient from the forest without incident and returned her to Gowen Field where she was turned over to Ada County Paramedics for further treatment.

On Sept. 2, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with the rescue of a hiker experiencing severe pain from a kidney stone north of Virginia Lake. Again, the patient was located at the coordinates provided by the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, hoisted to safety and transferred to the care of Ada County Paramedics upon arrival at Gowen Field.

The Idaho National Guard recognizes and appreciates the detailed planning, coordination and support of our partners, which contribute significantly to the success of our missions and the welfare of our fellow Idahoans.