An Idaho National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter hovers over the forest in eastern Boise County, Idaho, Sept. 3, 2025. Idaho National Guard Soldiers have conducted 10 search and rescue missions in 2025, returning 14 fellow Idahoans safely to their loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:49
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
Idaho National Guard executes 10th SAR mission of 2025
