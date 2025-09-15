Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard executes 10th SAR mission of 2025

    Idaho National Guard executes 10th SAR mission of 2025

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Idaho Army National Guard

    An Idaho National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter hovers over the forest in eastern Boise County, Idaho, Sept. 3, 2025. Idaho National Guard Soldiers have conducted 10 search and rescue missions in 2025, returning 14 fellow Idahoans safely to their loved ones.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:49
    VIRIN: 250903-Z-A3518-2112
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Idaho National Guard
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

