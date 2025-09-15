BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.

Last week, the 2nd Bomb Wing hosted its first senior noncommissioned officer preparation course aimed at equipping the next wave of new SNCOs to help them shift into a new level of leadership.



Senior Master Sgt. Byron Bevis, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy MAJCOM functional manager, and Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Clay, 2nd Communications Squadron cyber operations flight chief, helped organize the three-day course designed to go beyond standard professional development, centering on taking ownership of mission and culture, building a reliable support network, and shifting from the mindset of a technical expert to the broader responsibilities of a leader.



“We wanted the opportunity to step into that knowledge gap where the NCOs transitioned into the SNCO mindset,” said Clay. “We went to the wing command chief, all the group chiefs, and basically pitched this idea: You give them the opportunity for three days to be developed, and we give them back feeling more prepared.”



As Bevis and Clay began organizing the course, dozens of SNCOs and senior leaders at Barksdale stepped forward to volunteer, including Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Aiello, Air Force Global Strike Command command chief, leading panels and discussions throughout the course.



The panels were intentionally conversation-driven, drawing from the personal experiences of presenters to help prepare the newly selected SNCOs for the transition from technician to a leader of leaders.



“When I transitioned from technical sergeant to master sergeant, there was an immediate culture shock,” said Clay. “What I had to quickly learn is that my role was not to be the subject matter expert anymore; My role was to create, build, and provide opportunities for those subject matter experts.”



Unlike other training courses for SNCOs, the preparation course is entirely optional and was developed to meet a need identified by Barksdale AFB’s senior enlisted leaders. The course isn’t part of a standardized curriculum or a refresher pulled from existing materials, but instead it provides attendees tools tailored to the unique demands that come with the Striker mission, as well as fills gaps that other courses don’t cover.



“I think the most important aspect that they have harped on is that we are human,” said Technical Sgt. Ebonie Waller, 2nd Comptroller Squadron flight chief. “We’re not going to get it right, we’re not going to know everything, and I believe that the course is a proactive way that will set all future SNCOs and SNCOs that already wear the rank up for success.



The course is aimed to provide the opportunity to learn directly from chief mentors, reinforce expectations of SNCOs and help build the confidence with insight needed to succeed in their new roles, while ensuring that both the heritage and the future of the Striker mission continue to thrive.

No longer focused solely on technical tasks, participants may recognize that they now carry the weight of leadership and mentorship, with senior leaders looking to them to set the standard.



“This course has been great because there are still little nuggets of knowledge that have been very helpful,” said Master Sgt. Joel Tetreault, 2nd Bomb Wing wing inspection team manager. “We can put them into our toolkit and use them going forward.”



By pairing professional development with tradition, the course not only prepares new SNCOs for the responsibilities of leadership, but also reinforces the legacy of Striker Airmen at Barksdale and ensures the mission of Air Force Global Strike Command continues to move forward. The course was designed for attendees to leave ready to lead with purpose, mentor with insight, and carry both the heritage and future of the Striker mission into every Airman they guide.

