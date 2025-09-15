NAS Sigonella and Town of Nissoria Pay Tribute to 9/11 in Remembrance Ceremony

NISSORIA, Italy – Nestled atop the rolling hills of central Sicily, the small town of Nissoria, home to over 3,000 residents, stands a deeply significant site of transatlantic remembrance. On Sept. 11, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella service members joined local leaders and citizens for an annual 9/11 memorial ceremony in Nissoria, Italy.



Each year since 2002, the people of Nissoria have come together on this solemn day to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the U.S. and two of their own local residents, Vincenzo Di Fazio and Salvatore Lopes.



NAS Sigonella was invited to participate in the town’s memorial held at Parco 11 Settembre, a hillside garden dedicated to the victims of the attacks. Established in 2002, the park remains one of the first public spaces in Europe created to honor the lives lost.



While at the park, the American flag was raised from half-mast while both nations’ anthems played, followed by a mass offered in memory of the fallen. The ceremony proceeded with a march through the cobblestone streets where U.S. service members, Italian first responders and civilians walked shoulder to shoulder to the sounds of a local band, all united in purpose and grief. Wreaths were laid beneath the marble plaque bearing the names of Di Fazio and Lopes, which brought a moment of stillness to the crowd, for many of whom have attended this ceremony have done so since its inception.



“Standing here in Nissoria, among friends and allies, reminds us that the spirit of 9/11 remembrance reaches far beyond American borders,” said Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer of NAS Sigonella, “This town’s commitment to honoring our fallen and upholding shared values of freedom, resilience, and peace is a testament to the strength of our partnership and care for all humanity.”



For NAS Sigonella, participating in the Nissoria 9/11 Memorial Ceremony is more than a symbolic gesture—it is a continuation of a deeply rooted connection between U.S. service members and Sicilian communities. From supporting cultural milestones like the placement of the Christ the Lord of the Mountain statue in Cesarò to solemn observances like Nissoria’s annual tribute, NAS Sigonella remains woven into the fabric of Sicilian life.



“The people of Nissoria remember this day and know that our shared grief is not limited by geography,” said Mayor Rosario Colianni of Nissoria, “Our heartfelt dedication is a powerful expression of our shared humanity and a reflection of the enduring friendship between Italy and the United States.”



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 08:54 Story ID: 548260 Location: IT Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella and Town of Nissoria Pay Tribute to 9/11 in Remembrance Ceremony, by LTJG Vianni Paquian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.