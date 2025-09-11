AOAP Europe lab shutters doors; all special samples of oil to be mailed to US for testing

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Oil Analysis Program (AOAP) Europe District in Kaiserslautern officially shuttered its doors in accordance with an Army directive to cease operations due to funding. Consequently, all Army units in Europe will no longer be required to submit oil samples to the 405th AFSB’s AOAP laboratory for analysis.



Instead, the AOAP laboratory at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, will remain open during fiscal years 2025 and 2026 and will be available to analyze special samples for all aeronautical and non-aeronautical weapon systems. Special samples include those obtained from engines, transmissions and hydraulic systems to include grease samples, filters and debris collected on magnetic chip detectors.



Effective immediately, all special samples should be mailed to: AOAP Laboratory, ATTN: Dr. Bradley Scates, Bldg. 3661 Ajax Road, Redstone Arsenal, AL 35898.



According to an official directive from the 405th AFSB to its four battalions, special samples may be submitted from any weapon system when unit maintainers suspect contamination or when an impending failure is suspected in engines, transmissions or hydraulic systems. In addition to grease samples, filters and debris collected on magnetic chip detectors, special samples may also be submitted to support mishap investigations.



According to the Army directive, the AOAP Program Management Office, which falls under U.S. Army Sustainment Command (ASC), will execute the closure of all laboratories and will coordinate all actions with supporting Army Field Support Brigades to include the 405th AFSB and its AOAP laboratory.



In general, AOAP is a Department of Defense-wide initiative to assess lubricant conditions by analyzing oil samples from vehicles, aircraft, weapons systems and other equipment to better predict impending failures.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

