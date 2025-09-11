Indo-Pacific military leaders gather for U.S. Naval War College flag-level course in Pearl Harbor

Courtesy Photo | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, center left, and Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), center right, pose for a photograph along with senior military leaders from 18 Indo-Pacific nations during the NWC's College of Maritime Operational Warfare Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2025. CFMCC is designed to give senior leaders from all military services and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional leadership. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Senior military leaders from 18 Indo-Pacific nations came together to explore combined maritime command-and-control concepts and mechanisms as the U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) College of Maritime Operational Warfare completed its Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 4-10.



CFMCC is designed to give senior leaders from all military services and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional leadership.



Keynote speakers at this iteration of the course were Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet; Gen. Kevin Scheider, commander of U.S. Air Forces Pacific; Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command; and retired Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., former commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea.



"This course is another example of how the U.S. Naval War College is making a tangible difference in our joint combined ability to deter wars today and, if necessary, win decisively in wars tomorrow,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president. “Decision makers at the highest levels of American, our allies and partner military forces in the Pacific worked together on critical subjects such as operational planning and command-and-control, strengthening the common knowledge, relationships and battlespace awareness necessary to move out as a integrated, unified and lethal striking force across the region."



A one-week course, CFMCC is taught at the headquarters of a U.S. Navy regional fleet multiple times each year. CFMCC graduates gain the ability to effectively communicate and advance the understanding of security issues between participating nations.



“Operating well in the joint and combined maritime environment requires precise execution, mastery of the basics, and seamless integration with allies and partners,” said Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “CFMCC gives Commanders the tools to lead multinational maritime forces with confidence and prepares them to prevail over shared challenges.”



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.