Indo-Pacific military leaders gather for U.S. Naval War College flag-level course in Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, center left, and Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), center right, pose for a photograph along with senior military leaders from 18 Indo-Pacific nations during the NWC's College of Maritime Operational Warfare Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 4, 2025. CFMCC is designed to give senior leaders from all military services and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional leadership. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (Courtesy photo)