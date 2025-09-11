Fort Carson hosts annual career summit

Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers and spouses speak with potential employers during the...... read more read more Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers and spouses speak with potential employers during the Fort Carson Hiring our Heroes Career Summit Sept. 11, 2025, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Event Center. The summit featured 85 employers looking to hire Soldiers and military spouses. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Hundreds of Soldiers and their spouses attended the Fort Carson Hiring our Heroes (HoH) Career Summit at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Sept. 11, 2025.



The event kicked off with a networking event at Peterson Space Force Base the night before and concluded at Fort Carson’s McMahon Auditorium where attendees received insight on the current job market in the state they want to live, basic interview techniques and learned how to strengthen their online profiles to network with those in their respective fields.



“This is one of our 50 events across the United States and overseas with the sole goal of educating them, entertaining them, empowering them and then hopefully employing them on the back end,” said Chuck Hodges, vice president of military events for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes program.



The summit consisted of 85 employers looking to hire Soldiers and military spouses.



“What we try to do is make sure when a servicemember comes to an event like this, they have opportunities back in their hometown, so it’s not limited to just local employers,” said Hodges.



Adam Callahan attended this year’s event as a vendor but came to the summit two years ago as he began transitioning out of the Army.



“I had done a skill bridge with a different company that didn’t lead to a return offer, so I was on the job hunt,” said Callahan.



As he was leaving that HoH event, he stopped to have a conversation to learn more about a company he was not familiar with.



The company representative noticed Callahan commissioned through West Point with a civil engineering degree and asked if he was interested in pursuing a career in that field.



Callahan expressed his doubt since he had not practiced in that field in years, but left the event with an interview and later that company offered him a job.



“There's a lot of opportunities out there, and one thing I say is don't self-select yourself out of any kind of job just because you think one company does a certain thing or your skillset aligns best with one particular skill,” said Callahan. “Don’t think that means you can’t do anything else, or that you aren’t a good fit for a specific company.”



Adam Baker, management support specialist for the Directorate of Human Resources, said that the resources available to servicemembers are there to help.



“You may have started your career alone, but you didn’t accomplish everything in your military career by yourself, there was always a team around you supporting you,” said Baker. “You may not have that same team as you walk out, but there’s a team around you and that’s why the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), HoH and all these other organizations are here.”



For more information on TAP, call the Fort Carson office at 719-526-1001 or 719-526-1002 or stop by the TAP Center in building 1218 during walk-in hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.