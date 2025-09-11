DLA Vice Director visits DLA Distribution headquarters, receives updates on modernization, strategic initiatives

Photo By Dorie Heyer | Navy Cmdr. Jonah Petrinovic, executive officer, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | Navy Cmdr. Jonah Petrinovic, executive officer, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, briefs Brad Bunn, DLA Vice Director, on the automated storage and retrieval system during a tour of the Eastern Distribution Center at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, as part of a visit to DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, where he also received a comprehensive update on the agency’s strategic initiatives and recognized outstanding employee contributions. DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, released. see less | View Image Page

Brad Bunn, Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director, visited DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, receiving a comprehensive update on the agency’s strategic initiatives, recognizing outstanding employee contributions, and touring the Eastern Distribution Center. The visit underscored DLA’s commitment to modernizing its distribution network and leveraging data to optimize performance and support warfighter needs.



Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, commanding general, DLA Distribution and Perry Knight, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, guided an update on a range of key topics during Bunn’s visit, including DLA Distribution’s ongoing efforts in performance management, aimed at driving efficiency and effectiveness across the organization. A significant portion of the briefing focused on the commands increasing use of data acumen, focused on the road ahead to utilize data analytics to improve decision-making and optimize supply chain operations.



“This visit is part of our commitment to you, and we want to hear what challenges you are having and what we can do to help,” said Bunn during the opening session.



Further discussions centered on production management, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of critical supplies to the warfighter. Bunn also received an update on DLA Distribution's efforts to maintain audit readiness and the progress of the ongoing implementation of the Warehouse Management System at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.



“The implementation of WMS here at Susquehanna is a crucial step in modernizing our distribution systems, leading to enhanced operational capabilities and positive effects on the battlefield,” said Bunn.



Looking to the future, Bunn was presented with a preview of DLA Distribution’s 2040 Vision, and Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Operating Plans, outlining the agency’s long-term goals and strategic objectives for transforming its distribution network to meet the evolving demands of the modern battlespace.



Recognizing exceptional contributions, Bunn presented coins of excellence to four DLA Distribution employees: Beth Chappo, Army Maj. James Marley, Richard Perry, and Jason Shields. The coins recognized their outstanding performance and dedication to DLA Distribution’s mission.



Following the briefing, Bunn toured the Eastern Distribution Center, a state-of-the-art facility at DLA Distribution Susquehanna. He received an update on the center's modernization efforts, including the implementation of Automated Guided Vehicles, high-rise crane operations, and auto store capabilities. These advancements are vital for increasing throughput, reducing handling costs, and ensuring the efficient flow of supplies.



“Mr. Bunn's visit provided a valuable opportunity to showcase the dedication and innovation happening across DLA Distribution,” said Cotman. “His engagement and support are vital as we continue to modernize our processes, leverage data-driven insights, and ultimately, strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled support to the warfighter.”