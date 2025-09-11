32nd Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Portugal synchronizes allied and partner relations.

LISBON, Portugal - The 32nd Multinational Military Medical Engagement (MMME) hosted by the 68th Theater Medical Command and the Portuguese Department of Military Medical Services saw over 250 participants from 23 different nations attend this year's engagement at Portugal's Naval Academy in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept. 9-11, 2025. The MMME is critical for global deterrence and integrating and synchronizing medical efforts across the Alliance.



During Col. Michael's opening remarks, he highlighted the foundation of working together. He provided an inspiring message focused on trust, saying, "Trust must be the North Star that guides our actions, because relationships matter, and especially in uncertain times." The words set the tone in a way that all participants would find themselves aspiring to strengthen their partnerships throughout the three-day event.



The MMME was organized into plenary sessions, panel discussions, breakout forums, and exhibitions, designed to enhance interoperability, promote innovation and collaboration in addressing challenges in military medicine, and capitalize on opportunities to increase capabilities and capacity among our Allies and Partners.



When Col. Michael was asked about what one of the major focus points of the engagement was, he replied, "One of the titles really focused on how to protect our medical forces so that they can treat the patients and wounded on the battlefield. If we can't survive, then we can't utilize those critical medical skills to help the war fighters survive. Therefore, we must first be able to survive on the battlefield so that we can deliver the required care."



This year's Multinational Military Medical Engagement (MMME) proved to be a resounding success, showcasing the dedication and expertise of the Portuguese Armed Forces alongside their Allied and Partner nations. All the Allied and Partner nations that took part left excited for next year's engagement.

