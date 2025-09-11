Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement (MMME)

    32nd Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement (MMME)

    LISBOA, PORTUGAL

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    Col Tracy Michael, Commander, 68th Theater Medical Command, delivers opening remarks during the 32nd Multinational Medical Engagement in Lisbon, Portugal. The MMME is critical for global deterrence and integrating and synchronizing medical efforts across the Alliance. U.S. Army Photo by Major Jesse Bien

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    32nd Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Portugal synchronizes allied and partner relations.

