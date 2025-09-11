For North Carolina Native, Deploying After Helene Was Personal

As her second deployment to hurricane-ravaged central North Carolina nears its end, Rachel Siefers reflected on why she chose to support the mission. For her this mission is personal, North Carolina is home. A program analyst with USACE’s Wilmington District, Siefers is supporting the agency’s Hurricane Helene emergency response mission.



Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina in September 2024, wind gusts over 92 mph in some area. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Helene is the most devastating natural disaster in western North Carolina’s history. In Buncombe County, where Siefers is working in the Recovery Field Office, NHC says flash and river flooding along with mudslides were directly responsible for at least 37 deaths.



“The storm effected my home state and home district, so I wanted to provide support in any way I could. During my last 30-say deployment, I saw some of the devastation, which helped me understand how important this mission is,” Siefers said.



During USACE emergency operation missions, hundreds of USACE staff from across the agency volunteer to support. They bring with them various experiences, disciplines and skillsets. And to get these volunteers from their home stations to boots-on-the-ground, requires a great deal of behind-the-scenes support from Siefers.



“In my position we provide funding for everyone who deploys to support the mission, Siefers said. “We monitor the tracker for employees who are verified to deploy and coordinate with each district or division to provide funding for travel and labor. We also monitor charges and ensure costs hit the appropriate missions. It’s important so we can report to FEMA that the use of funds is correct.”



In the aftermath of a disaster, USACE operates under FEMA’s direction to assist state and local governments in response efforts.



For Siefers, the finance side of the work is like putting together pieces of a puzzle. “I really enjoy the analysis part of the job. Digging into costs and making sure everything lines up,” she said.



And with many missions come challenges. “This deployment we had the constraint of fiscal year closeout,” Siefers said. “We have five cost share missions with the state, so we have a short timeline to ensure cost accuracy and fix any issues that may have popped up.”



While her work may not place her directly in the field clearing debris or meeting with impacted families, her role is important for mission success. Without the financial accountability she provides, the operation would not be able to move forward efficiently.



The long hours and time away from family is oftentimes difficult for some volunteers. Siefers says leaning on the team helps her stay positive and motivated. “Even taking a break to grab lunch with teammates can help your mindset. For this mission she says, “I’m lucky that home is close by, so I’m able to have my family come visit, including my dog!”



Disaster response can be stressful, however, Siefers says rest and sunshine are two important things for her. “I try to make the hotel feel like home as much as possible in order to get good rest.” And during the day she says, I try to get outside a few times and enjoy fresh air and sunshine. After working long days in a fast-paced environment, it’s a good reminder to practice patience and teamwork.”



For Siefers, volunteering to for a USACE emergency response mission is rewarding. A volunteer won’t return home the same. Whether they learn skills to take back to their home stations, build a relationships or simply gain experience by being on site and observing the work firsthand, Siefers says knowing what you do while deployed that helps the victims, mean so much.



“Knowing I played a part is rewarding,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2025 Date Posted: 09.13.2025 Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US