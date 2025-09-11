Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Rachel Siefers, a Wilmington District program analyst is supporting Hurricane Helene emergency response mission. A North Carolina native, Siefers said. The storm effected my home state and home district, so I wanted to provide support in any way I could."

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 17:00
    Photo ID: 9312687
    VIRIN: 250909-A-YY505-1653
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For North Carolina native, deploying after Helene was personal [Image 2 of 2], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

