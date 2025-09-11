Spy Lewis Costigin Released in Prisoner Exchange (18 SEP 1778)

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



SPY LEWIS COSTIGIN RELEASED IN PRISONER EXCHANGE

On Sep. 18, 1778, Lt. Lewis J. Costigin of the 1st New Jersey Regiment was released by the British in New York City. Held as a prisoner of war for the previous two years, Costigin remained in the city after his release to carry out an audacious spying operation for General George Washington.



On Dec. 26, 1776, Washington and the Continental Army made a night crossing of the Delaware River to defeat a large Hessian force garrisoned at Trenton, New Jersey. Knowing a British response was imminent, Washington asked Col. Matthias Ogden, commander of the 1st New Jersey Regiment, to recruit a “suitable person” to enter New Brunswick to determine enemy strength. Lieutenant Costigin (written as Costigan in some sources), a 33-year-old merchant born and raised in New Brunswick, was the perfect choice. After receiving instructions directly from Washington, Costigin entered New Brunswick and gathered the needed information, but was almost immediately captured by British cavalry as he made his way back to his unit on Jan. 1, 1777.



At the time of his capture, Costigin was in full military uniform. As traditions then dictated, the British treated him as a prisoner of war; fortunate for Costigin because suspected spies invariably faced death by hanging. Transferred to New York City, the British placed him on parole after making him promise not to involve himself in military affairs and to present himself when summoned. Costigin happily did so and was then free to move about the city. For nearly two years, he walked the streets of the city in his Continental Army uniform and gathered information.



Washington never forgot about Costigin and the mission on which he had been sent. On Aug. 21, 1778, he enjoined Col. John Beatty, his commissary general for prisoners, to initiate “the speediest means” for a prisoner exchange. Washington warned Beatty not to tip his hand, however, stating, “You will not seem over anxious, and yet take such measures as cannot fail to procure his liberty.” Beatty successfully negotiated the exchange, and a month later, on Sep. 18, the British took Costigin back to New Brunswick and released him to Colonel Ogden, his former commander.



Costigin might have played it safe and returned to the Continental Army or his hometown mercantile ventures. Instead, Colonel Ogden convinced him to remain in New York City to continue gathering information for Washington. Over the next four months, still clad in his uniform but now a captain, Costigin did just that. Presumably, the British in the city were so accustomed to seeing him over the past two years, they did not question his continued presence.



Under the alias “Z,” Costigin sent reports through Ogden to Maj. Gen. William Alexander (Lord Stirling), who then passed them to Washington. His letters contained information about British military and civilian leaders, shipping, bread shortages, and smuggling operations, including the “most amazing quantities” of fresh meat being supplied to the British by the citizens of nearby Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In a report dated Dec. 13, Costigin informed Washington that Lt. Col. Archibald Campbell and up to 3,500 British soldiers had set sail for Georgia. He further informed his commander that “they have high expectations [of success] not only from the weakness of the place, but likewise the friendship of the citizens of that Province.” Unfortunately, Costigin’s warnings came too late. British forces occupied Savannah two weeks later, giving them a base to launch a southern campaign.



Captain Costigin submitted his last report on Dec. 30, and, deciding it was a prudent time to get out of New York, he returned to friendly lines on Jan. 17, 1779. In 1782, Costigin submitted a request for reimbursement of the ₤113 he expended while “procuring and encouraging persons to furnish me with intelligence and in sending the intelligence procured to the American lines.”





