Six leaders named to join AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Six veterans and former Army Civilians will be inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.



Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts in support of the Army and the nation.



The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees are, in no particular order:



- Lt. Gen. (retired) James Pillsbury served as AMC’s deputy commanding general from 2008 to 2011 and held key leadership roles including commander of Aviation and Missile Command and deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations. His career spanned multiple command and staff assignments, where he played a pivotal role in supporting aviation, logistics and operational readiness across the Army.



- Ms. Lisha Adams served as AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general from 2015 to 2022, overseeing materiel life cycle management, acquisition and industrial base operations for a global workforce. Her leadership extended to the Pentagon, where she served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for materiel readiness, shaping policy and strategy for sustainment across the Department of Defense.



- Victor Ferlise served as the deputy to the commanding general for the Communications-Electronics Command from 1992 to 2007. He was the first civilian to hold the role and led the transformation from “Team Fort Monmouth” to “Army Team C4ISR.” His leadership drove innovation and efficiency across seven major business units, significantly enhancing warfighter capabilities during a time of sustained conflict.

Ms. Patricia Huber dedicated 32 years to federal service, culminating as deputy to the commander for the Joint Munitions Command. Her expertise in ammunition logistics and production supported millions of rounds annually for the DOD and allied nations. She played a key role in Base Realignment and Closure actions, modernization efforts and overseas explosive safety missions, ensuring critical support to combat operations.



- Mr. Edward Thomas served as deputy to the commanding general for the Communications-Electronics Command from 2007 to 2011, leading the organization through a successful Base Realignment and Closure transition while maintaining uninterrupted support to the warfighter. He previously directed the Software Engineering Center, delivering global software support for over 200 Army and joint systems.



Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) William Tapp Jr. served as AMC’s command sergeant major from 1980 to 1989, following a distinguished career in airborne and special forces units across Vietnam, Thailand, and Panama. His leadership and mentorship helped shape enlisted readiness and quality of life across the enterprise during a transformative era for the Army.



The Class of 2025 will be inducted into the AMC Hall of Fame during a ceremony later this year at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal. For more information about the AMC Hall of Fame, visit https://www.amc.army.mil/Organization/History/Hall-of-Fame