Research scientists share first-time experience, forge connections at military health symposium

Photo By Quentin Johnson | Kathleen Huie, program manager for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of...... read more read more Photo By Quentin Johnson | Kathleen Huie, program manager for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ Virology Division, said prepping for an interview during the Military Health System Research Symposium held August 4–7, 2025, in Kissimmee, Florida. As a first-time attendee, Huie said MHSRS was an opportunity to network, strengthen existing partnerships and expanding the virology division’s reach through new collaborations. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md.– More than a dozen scientists from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases joined military medical professionals, researchers, and industry leaders at the Military Health System Research Symposium held August 4–7, 2025, in Kissimmee, Florida to present their latest research into leading-edge medical capabilities designed to deter and defend against current and emerging biological threat agents.



The annual symposium, widely regarded as the premier event for military medical research, serves as a collaborative venue for military medical experts to exchange knowledge and advance health care initiatives tailored to the unique needs of the Warfighter. It brings together military providers with deployment experience, academic scientists, international partners, and industry representatives to address key topics such as combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, information sciences, military infectious diseases, and radiation health effects.



Purpose and Participation

Many shared insights emphasizing the importance of attending MHSRS for purposes of outreach, networking and collaboration.



“For me, MHSRS was about networking and expanding the virology division’s reach,” said Kathleen Huie, program manager for USAMRIID’s Virology Division. “It gave me the chance to meet new collaborators and strengthen existing partnerships.”



Those partnerships were improved by the kinds of personal interactions that are only possible at an in-person event.



“Face-to-face interaction is invaluable; I was able to connect with people I’ve been emailing for months but had never met in person,” said Huie.



Huie also highlighted her involvement in an internal USAMRIID initiative, which is focused on strengthening reach back and outreach responsiveness to operational forces in support of medical biological threat defense.



“The symposium allowed me to showcase our operational response capabilities and engage with various commands and organizations,” she explained.



Huie emphasized the importance of utilizing the exhibits to network and draw in potential collaborators.



“Several companies presented innovative ideas and products at their booths that could align with our mission,” said Huie. “I’m hopeful we can test and integrate some of these technologies into our biodefense efforts.”



David Rozak, director of USAMRIID’s Biodefense Reference Material Repository and chief of the Regulated Products Branch, echoed this sentiment, adding, the symposium allowed him to see how USAMRIID’s work fits into the broader scope of military health and force protection.



“It’s about connecting the dots and finding ways to enhance our contributions,” said Rozak. “The contacts I made at the symposium, including a representative from an overseas lab, could help us expand these capabilities further.”



Presentations and Sessions

USAMRIID scientists actively contributed to the symposium through poster presentations and session discussions, including Rozak, who presented a poster on the Global Emergency Assay Response System, or GEARS.



Rozak’s poster highlighted efforts to improve cost and address logistical challenges such as customs delays and refrigeration requirements in shipping reagents to partner labs overseas, demonstrating how GEARS supports biodefense surveillance labs in harsh environments.



Huie attended several sessions that resonated with her work in virology, including discussions on broad-spectrum antiviral countermeasures and innovative technologies.



“The antiviral research presented at MHSRS directly relates to what we do in virology, and the sessions provided valuable insights into new approaches and products,” she said.



Rozak found the session on AI-empowered robots particularly compelling.



“It’s a fascinating intersection of technology and health care that highlights how robots can assist medics in hazardous environments, improving outcomes for wounded soldiers,” he said.



Looking Ahead

As the symposium concluded, Huie and Rozak expressed optimism about the future of military medical research and lessons learned will be used to further USAMRIID’s mission.



“The collaborations and ideas generated here will help ensure our work directly benefits the Warfighter,” said Huie.



As for Rozak, he referenced possibilities and readiness.



“The ability to interface with colleagues, funders, and industry leaders is invaluable,” he said. “It’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and ensuring our efforts align with the military’s health and readiness goals.”



About USAMRIID

USAMRIID is the Department of Defense’s lead laboratory for medical biological defense research. Its mission is to protect U.S. military personnel from infectious diseases and advance global health security through innovative research and development.



For more information about USAMRIID and its research initiatives, visit us at https://usamriid.health.mil/.