    Research scientists share first-time experience, forge connections at military health symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    Research scientists share first-time experience, forge connections at military health symposium

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Kathleen Huie, program manager for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ Virology Division, said prepping for an interview during the Military Health System Research Symposium held August 4–7, 2025, in Kissimmee, Florida. As a first-time attendee, Huie said MHSRS was an opportunity to network, strengthen existing partnerships and expanding the virology division’s reach through new collaborations.

