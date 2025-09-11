Research scientists share first-time experience, forge connections at military health symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kathleen Huie, program manager for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ Virology Division, said prepping for an interview during the Military Health System Research Symposium held August 4–7, 2025, in Kissimmee, Florida. As a first-time attendee, Huie said MHSRS was an opportunity to network, strengthen existing partnerships and expanding the virology division’s reach through new collaborations.