D.C. National Guard Commanding General Joins District Leaders to Commemorate 9/11 at Engine 16

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, joined District leaders and first responders at DC Fire and EMS Engine 16 for the city's 24th annual 9/11 Commemoration and Memorial Ceremony, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2025. He joined Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 3 Councilmember Matt Frumin, Attorney General Brian Schwalb, Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., IAFF Local 36 President David Hoagland, and AFGE Local 3721 President Aretha Lyles. The ceremony honored the lives lost on September 11, 2001—including 11 District residents—and recognized the courage of first responders and the strength of community partnerships that continue to safeguard the nation's capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

WASHINGTON – District of Columbia leaders gathered at DC Fire and EMS Engine 16 for the city’s annual 9/11 Commemoration and Memorial Ceremony, honoring the lives lost and the heroism displayed during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.



The ceremony, hosted in D.C.’s Ward 2, brought together Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 3 Councilmember Matt Frumin, Attorney General Brian Schwalb, DC National Guard Commanding General (Interim) Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., IAFF Local 36 President David Hoagland, and AFGE Local 3721 President Aretha Lyles.



Mayor Bowser reflected on both the tragedy and the courage of those who responded.



“We remember the courage of our first responders in the midst of chaos, the DC Air National Guard who scrambled to protect our skies, DC fire and EMS members, MPD officers who rushed to the Pentagon and the dispatchers who took calls that day at the office of unified communications,” she said.



Brig. Gen. Blanchard emphasized the National Guard’s enduring commitment to service.



“On that tragic day, September 11, 2001, our service members and our first responders were exactly what America needed—they did not hesitate. Today, the DC National Guard pledges to stand side by side with our first responders,” said Blanchard.



DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly spoke to the lessons carried forward since that day. “Perhaps the most enduring lesson of 9/11 is this: our responders are capable of extraordinary things in the face of danger and uncertainty...they adapt, they overcome and they perform with courage. That truth remains as powerful today as it was 24 years ago.”



This year’s observance also paid tribute to the 11 District residents who perished in the attacks. Leaders reflected on the sacrifice of first responders and the strength of the community in the years since. Each year, the ceremony serves as a reminder of the enduring responsibility to honor the fallen and support those who continue to serve on the front lines of public safety.



Brig. Gen. Blanchard also recognized the contributions of the 113th Wing of the District of Columbia Air National Guard. On September 11, 2001, then–F-16 fighter pilots Lt. Col. Marc H. Sasseville and 1st Lt. Heather Penney of the 113th Wing were tasked with intercepting United Airlines Flight 93. Their mission underscored the Guard’s resolve to defend the nation at any cost. Today, the 113th Wing continues its Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission, maintaining around-the-clock teams ready to launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at a moment’s notice to protect U.S. airspace and respond to airborne threats or air emergencies.



Brig. Gen. Blanchard closed his remarks by stressing the importance of collaboration and partnership.



“Our pledge is clear—the D.C. National Guard will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our first responders and District partners,” he stated. “We will remain ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”