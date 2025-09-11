Vandenberg Space Force Base Members Gather in Remembrance of 9/11

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Twenty-four years ago today, the United States faced a defining moment in its history as the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 Americans and forever altered the nation’s course. The tragedy sparked the global war on terrorism, leading to nearly 7,000 U.S. service members killed and over 60,000 wounded in combat. On this solemn anniversary, Americans pause to honor the lives lost and the countless men and women who sacrificed to protect the nation and root out evil.



At Vandenberg Space Force Base, Guardians, Airmen, and civilian personnel gathered for a ceremony to remember the fallen and reflect on the courage displayed on that fateful day. “We remember the firefighters, the police officers, the EMTs, and the countless citizens who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable chaos on that terrible day,” said Col. James Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30. Following the ceremony, participants embarked on a 24-hour ruck march to honor the weight of history and the sacrifices made to defend freedom.



The ruck march, symbolic of the burden carried by those who protect the nation, served as a poignant reminder of the responsibility to preserve America’s way of life. “Let the weight on your backs be a reminder of the weight of history, the weight of responsibility, the weight of remembrance, and the weight of freedom and sacrifice required to defend and protect our beloved country,” Col. Horne said in his address. Participants carried the memory of the fallen with each step, embodying the resilience and unity that emerged from the ashes of tragedy.



As the nation reflects on the events of September 11, the legacy of those who perished and those who answered the call to serve endures. From the first responders who ran toward danger to the service members who fought in distant lands, their sacrifices remind us of the cost of freedom and the enduring strength of the American spirit.

