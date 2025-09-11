Unsung Heroes: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognizes Drivers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Courtesy Photo | The @shopmyexchange mission, “We Go Where You Go,” relies on its dedicated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The @shopmyexchange mission, “We Go Where You Go,” relies on its dedicated drivers. During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the Exchange honors those who deliver a taste of home. #NTDAW25 #ThankATrucker Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-31T see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by honoring the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to ensure troops and their families receive the goods they need.



From Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, PXs and BXs worldwide will recognize these road warriors, who support the retailer’s We Go Where You Go mission, with signs, banners, thank-yous and more.



The special week sends gratitude to those who make sure Exchange shoppers can enjoy their hard-earned benefit of tax-free goods, services, food and more, wherever they are called to serve.



“Exchange drivers are vital to the mission,” said Army Lt. Col. Emanuel Velez, the Exchange’s deputy director of Logistics. “They brave long distances, harsh weather and rough roads to ensure the tastes of home reach shoppers safely around the world.”



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has the 15th-largest private retail fleet in the United States. Of the nearly 170 truck drivers that deliver for the Exchange worldwide, 56% are Veterans.



In addition to shipping Exchange goods, the fleet provides critical natural disaster support—hauling 53-foot mobile field Exchanges, bringing stores-on-wheels to areas that need them most.



National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998 to pay respect to and thank professional drivers for their hard work and commitment in one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. There are more than 3.5 million professional drivers on U.S. roads today.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



