MILITARY STAR Honors Air Force Birthday with Exclusive One-Day Savings

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is honoring the U.S. Air Force on its 78th birthday with one-day savings for the community.



On Sept. 18, Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers and other members of the military community who use their MILITARY STAR card can enjoy:

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Expresses.

• 15% off food purchases at Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more from any Exchange concession. Coupon required. Shoppers can receive the coupon at the Exchange main store customer service desk.

• Double points for every dollar spent in store, including the Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange.



“Team Exchange is honored to celebrate the Air Force and its distinguished history,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The one-day savings honors all who serve or have served, thanking them for all they do.”



New cardmembers receive a 10% discount on first-day purchases, which can be stacked with any MILITARY STAR or Exchange promotion for even deeper savings.



The MILITARY STAR card offers fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Cardmembers also free standard shipping on orders from ShopMyExchange.com.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries, restaurants, Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities, and online at ShopMyExchange.com,

myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Eligible active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can apply for a MILITARY STAR card.



For more information on MILITARY STAR card offers and benefits, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund instrumentality of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



Date Posted: 09.11.2025