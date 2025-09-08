Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Cpl. Jessica Thomson

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 26, 2025) Cpl. Jessica Thomson, an U.S. Army animal...... read more read more

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.09.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    U.S. Army Cpl. Jessica Thomson, hailing from Cool, Calif., is the Animal Care Specialist for the U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity Italy, Rota Branch.
    “My daily duties include seeing personally owned animals for medical examinations, assisting in surgical procedures, providing medical and emergency care to the Military Working Dogs, and inspecting installation animal housing facilities,” explained Thomson.
    She emphasizes that her favorite part of working at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Veterinary Clinic is having the opportunity to work with both animals and people to ensure public safety on and off-base.
    “I particularly enjoy interacting with the Military Working Dogs, whose service and dedication are truly inspiring,” said Thomson. “It's incredibly rewarding to contribute to the health and wellbeing of these remarkable animals while also serving our military community.”
    In her free time, Thomson enjoys traveling to new countries and experiencing different cultures, she also loves relaxing on the beach and trying different types of food. Prior to arriving at NAVSTA Rota, Cpl. Thomson was previously assigned to the Navy Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. from December 2022 to June 2025. “I originally had orders to the U.K. but I got re-routed to Spain at the last minute. I was extremely excited for the change in assignment!” NAVSTA Rota is lucky to have her!

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:53
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Team Rota
    EURAFCENT
    U.S. Army
    NAVSTA Rota

