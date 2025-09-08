Team Rota: Cpl. Jessica Thomson

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 26, 2025) Cpl. Jessica Thomson, an U.S. Army animal care specialist assigned to U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity Italy, Rota Branch, poses for a photo onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, August 26, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

