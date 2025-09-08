Never Forget: George Washington Sailors Reflect on 9/11

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson | Sailors perform color guard duties during a Sept. 11 memorial service aboard...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson | Sailors perform color guard duties during a Sept. 11 memorial service aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – When Master Chief Aviation Maintenanceman Mark Takada witnessed the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, he thought he was watching a movie. Stationed on Whidbey Island, Washington, he recalls coming out of the gym early in the morning and seeing the events play out live on TV.



“I realized that it was an actual airplane that had hit the towers,” Takada said. “I saw as the bird hit the first tower and I thought ‘oh my God, this is real, we’re under attack.’”



The tragic event left a scar on the world as a whole, forever changing the framework of our military and those who serve in it. “Never forget” is a phrase that holds true as Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) share their accounts of that infamous day 24 years later.

“It profoundly impacted my reason to stay in,” Takada said. “I thought, at first, that I’d only stay in for a couple of tours and then get out but here I am, 25 years later, still in. It definitely gave me a sense of purpose.”



Takada wasn’t alone in the lasting impression that Sept. 11 left with him. Chief Electronics Technician Carrie Jackson started thinking about joining the military while her husband served in the Army.



“It put the seed in my head, because at the time I never thought in a million years that I would be active duty military,” Jackson said. “Of course, I see things differently now. However, when the economy crashed in 2008 – and I lost everything – I joined.”

While she was a civilian, Jackson was devastated by the effects of Sept. 11, just like the Sailors who were serving at the time.



“It was gloomy really; people were in awe and shock,” Takada said. “It was a crazy time. There was a feeling of uncertainty going on and people asking, ‘what’s going to happen now?’”

The world changed, as well as the Navy. Following the attacks, the military was scrutinized by both the government and civilians, and it made the picture of the mission that much clearer, said Takada.



“Everyone had this heightened sense of patriotism. Do the best you can to support the mission and get justice.” Takada said. “It rallied us at work and, as you saw in history, the nation as a whole. There was a lot of camaraderie among service members and pride for being in the Navy. People were ready to give to a cause bigger than themselves and get justice for the American people.”



For those like Takada, tragedy can become determination to make the world a better place through their service.



“Whatever different walks of life we all come from, we are able to come together to execute the mission at hand,” Takada said. “We will do everything we can, as long as it takes – as the United States Navy and a part of the armed services – to get the mission done. That tragic event brought us together to get it done and that teamwork should never be underestimated.”



On the anniversary of one of the most infamous days in American history, service members and civilians come together to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, rely on hope for the future, and trust that we, as a nation, can rise from the ashes of our past.