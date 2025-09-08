Inter-Command Transfer of the 59th Medical Wing underway

On September 8, Air Force Medical Command advanced its phased Inter-Command Transfer process with the transition of the 59th Medical Wing from Air Education and Training Command to its medical chain of command. This milestone represents one of the most significant moves in the stand-up of AFMEDCOM, given the Wing’s mission scope, global impact, and historical significance to the Air Force Medical Service.



Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the 59 MDW is the Air Force’s largest medical wing. Its transfer brings more than 2,600 personnel, active duty, civilian, and contractor, under AFMEDCOM’s readiness-focused structure. The ICT will continue in phases to ensure a smooth realignment while maintaining the Wing’s partnerships with installation leadership and joint mission partners in San Antonio and worldwide.



Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, AF Surgeon General and AFMEDCOM Commander, emphasized the importance of the move: “The 59th Medical Wing has long set the standard for innovation and readiness. Bringing this world-class team fully into AFMEDCOM strengthens our ability to deliver medics who are operationally ready, anytime and anywhere.”



As part of the ICT, AETC is collaborating with other major commands to align training and readiness requirements. AFDW, the first to undergo ICT, has been sharing lessons learned and best practices through regular briefings among command surgeons, helping synchronize efforts and prepare each command for its transition.



“We are really excited about the standup of AFMEDCOM, it will get after multiple things. What requirements we will need for the future fight, making sure that we have the right resourcing to train those requirements, and ensuring that with the AFMEDCOM structure and governance process they have in place, we are able to prioritize efficiently and effectively … what is most important is that we are training for the right things, at the right time, for the right fight.” - Col. John Davis, AETC command surgeon



The 59 MDW ICT represents a major milestone in AFMEDCOM’s journey toward full operating capability. As the process continues, lessons learned will guide future tranches, ensuring the command delivers on its mission to provide ready medical forces to Airmen, Guardians, and the Joint Force.

