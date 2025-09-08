Exchange Celebrates Air Force’s 78th Birthday with nearly $6,500 in Sweepstakes Prizes

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s birthday with a chance to win...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s birthday with a chance to win nearly $6,500 in prizes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-31H see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Air Force is turning 78, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is joining the celebration with nearly $6,500 sweepstakes prizes for the military community.



“For 78 years, the Air Force has been a dominant fighting force,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange recognizes the dedicated service and sacrifices Airmen have made throughout history, honoring their commitment both in the past and present.”



From Sept. 12 through Oct. 12, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win one of more than 140 prizes. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at:



• Seirus Soundtouch Xtreme All-Weather gloves, $47.95 value (25 winners)

• ESS Rollbar ballistic eyewear, $84.25 value (five winners)

• Outdoor Element Firebiner Black Forest multitool, Scout Feather survival knife and Fiber Light Tinder round tin bundle, $76.85 value (25 winners)

• YETI Roadie 32 cooler, $345 value (two winners)

• YETI 20-oz. Rambler travel mug 20oz, $31.00 value (20 winners)

• Camelbak 50-oz. Thrive Chug Bottle, $16.50 value (five winners)

• Groove Life Ultra belt, $49.95 value (10 winners)

• Rite in the Rain Monsoon Rapid Pouch, $32.95 value (25 winners)

• Nite Ize three-pack S-Biner dual carabiner, $8.95 value (25 winners)



Shoppers can find additional Air Force birthday savings at BXs and PXs as well as ShopMyExchange.com. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers. No purchase necessary to win the sweepstakes. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



