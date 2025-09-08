Combat Communications Airman makes history, becomes PRANG’s first warrant officer following program reintegration

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico – U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Luke Ingram, a war fighter communications and information technology systems operations warrant officer, with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, made history becoming the first warrant officer in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard following the Warrant Officer Program’s reintegration within the Air Force and the inauguration of the school house in 2024.



Graduating from an eight-week in-residence course at the Warrant Officer Training School located at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, in July 2025, Ingram assumed his new role upon returning to his unit.



There, he is the primary technical advisor to the commander, overseeing communications and IT systems that enable the 156th Combat Communications Squadron to support expeditionary missions and taskings.



“Warrant Officer Luke Ingram quickly integrated into the team working with the equipment and providing timely feedback to the squadron leadership, helping us make informed personnel and technical decisions,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Alberto Rivera, commander of the 156th Combat Communications Squadron.



Their specialized knowledge and ability to execute technically demanding tasks are invaluable in maintaining and operating sophisticated equipment and systems in addition to supporting critical leadership roles.



“Unlike commissioned officers who focus on leadership and command, warrant officers concentrate on mastering a specific skill-set and applying it to solve complex problems,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jose Trinidad, the Puerto Rico National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer. “They [Warrant Officers] bridge the gap between the technical skills of the enlisted force and managerial skills of commissioned officers.”



Ingram brings eight years of military service and experience from his time in active duty and the Air National Guard to his new role as a warrant officer.



“Working as an enlisted communications Airman gave me a great deal of perspective and experience as to what it means to work with the systems that the Air Force uses in base communications and in expeditionary communications,” said Ingram.

