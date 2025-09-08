Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Communications Airman makes history, becomes PRANG’s first warrant officer following program reintegration

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Luke Ingram, a war fighter communications and information technology systems operations warrant officer, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Aug. 21, 2025. Ingram, became the first warrant officer in the PRANG since the program reopened. (US. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9304744
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-AP021-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Communications Airman makes history, becomes PRANG’s first warrant officer following program reintegration, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

