Combat Communications Airman makes history, becomes PRANG’s first warrant officer following program reintegration

U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Luke Ingram, a war fighter communications and information technology systems operations warrant officer, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Aug. 21, 2025. Ingram, became the first warrant officer in the PRANG since the program reopened. (US. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)