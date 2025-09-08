Rota Recognizes Ombudsman During Installation-Wide Appreciation Celebration

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250905-N-FT324-8034. ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025). Naval Medical Readiness and...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250905-N-FT324-8034. ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025). Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota Ombudsman, Ms. Lisa Eckard (right) was presented with a token of gratitude for her dedicated service, in honor of Ombudsman Appreciation Month, by NMRTC Rota Commanding Officer, Capt. Michael Mercado, September 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as vital links between commands and families, providing communication, support, and guidance to ensure Sailors’ loved ones are cared for. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025) – Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota joined commands across Naval Station Rota this September in celebrating Ombudsman Appreciation Month, recognizing the commitment and service of Navy ombudsmen who strengthen families and readiness throughout the installation.



The ombudsman serves as a vital connection between command leadership and families, ensuring Sailors and their loved ones have access to resources, guidance, and confidential support. For NMRTC Rota, where Sailors and staff are stationed overseas, the program plays a critical role in building resiliency and mission focus.



“Our command Ombudsman plays an impactful role, delivering resilience and readiness to the caregivers of our caregivers. A true medical force multiplier,” said Capt. Michael Mercado, Commanding Officer, NMRTC Rota. “We’re proud to celebrate them alongside our fellow commands this month.”



Throughout Ombudsman Appreciation Month, NMRTC Rota and other tenant commands on the installation have highlighted the contributions of their ombudsmen, who provide support ranging from crisis response to connecting families with healthcare, childcare, housing, and community resources.



“The strength of Navy Medicine, and our Navy as a whole, is built on the resilience of our families,” said Ms. Lisa Eckard, Ombudsman for NMRTC Rota. “It’s an honor to serve this community and ensure our families know they are supported.”



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.