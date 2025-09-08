Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rota Recognizes Ombudsman During Installation-Wide Appreciation Celebration

    Rota Recognizes Ombudsman During Installation-Wide Appreciation Celebration

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    250905-N-FT324-8034. ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025). Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota Ombudsman, Ms. Lisa Eckard (right) was presented with a token of gratitude for her dedicated service, in honor of Ombudsman Appreciation Month, by NMRTC Rota Commanding Officer, Capt. Michael Mercado, September 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as vital links between commands and families, providing communication, support, and guidance to ensure Sailors’ loved ones are cared for. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Rota Recognizes Ombudsman During Installation-Wide Appreciation Celebration

