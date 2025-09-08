Rota Recognizes Ombudsman During Installation-Wide Appreciation Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250905-N-FT324-8034. ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025). Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota Ombudsman, Ms. Lisa Eckard (right) was presented with a token of gratitude for her dedicated service, in honor of Ombudsman Appreciation Month, by NMRTC Rota Commanding Officer, Capt. Michael Mercado, September 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as vital links between commands and families, providing communication, support, and guidance to ensure Sailors’ loved ones are cared for. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)