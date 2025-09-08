Mount Sinai Resident Jessica L. Beall Retires from the New York Air National Guard After 21 Years of Service

FRANCIS S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y.— New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Beall, a Mount Sinai resident, ended her 21-year Air Force career with a retirement ceremony Sept. 7 at the 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York.



Family, friends, fellow Airmen, and wing leadership attended the event, including her husband, Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Beall, the Maintenance Group Quality Assurance superintendent for the 106th Rescue Wing, and their daughter, Lily. Senior Master Sgt. Beall received a certificate of appreciation from the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force in recognition of his support during his spouse’s service.



Col. Neil Theisen, commander of the 106th Maintenance Group, presided over the ceremony and presented Beall with the Meritorious Service Medal, first oak leaf cluster, citing her outstanding achievements as the group’s senior enlisted leader.



“Chief Beall stepped into a senior enlisted leader role at a time of great change, transitioning to new aircraft and redefining how we support the rescue mission,” Theisen said. “Her uncompromising integrity and commitment made everyone around her better every single day. To say that lives depended on Chief getting it right is not an understatement.”



Beall began her Air Force career in 2003 as a maintenance scheduler for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, California. She joined the Air National Guard in 2007 and transferred to the 106th Rescue Wing in 2010, advancing through numerous leadership positions before serving as the Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, according to her official biography.



During her career, Beall supported operations in Cyprus, Afghanistan, and the Horn of Africa, contributing to Operations OLIVE HARVEST, IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM.



At the 106th Rescue Wing, she was instrumental in the transition to new aircraft, the implementation of revised work schedules, and the enhancement of training programs. Her efforts helped the unit achieve the Fiscal Year 2023 Air National Guard Maintenance Effectiveness Award and surpass operational targets for three consecutive years, Theisen said.



In her remarks, Beall thanked her family for their unwavering support throughout her career, including her husband, Thomas, and daughters.



“To my daughters Addison and Lily—your strength and support inspired me every day,” Beall said.



She expressed appreciation for her mentors, wing leaders, and the maintainers she served alongside, stating, “Through it all, I have had the privilege of working alongside the best maintainers this country has to offer. Serving as the Maintenance Group SEL has been the greatest honor of my career.”



Beall encouraged Airmen to “be the best at what you do, show up ready, take the reins, and lead your own path,” emphasizing the importance of high standards, professionalism, and mutual care across the force.



Beall’s ceremony concluded with her official retirement orders and a standing ovation from the 106th Rescue Wing community. She plans to spend more time with her family and pursue further higher education in her retirement.



“Chief Beall leaves the 106th Maintenance Group a better organization and she leaves each of us better Airmen,” Theisen said. “Well done, mission accomplished.”



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft and the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter. The wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, supporting domestic and overseas missions.

