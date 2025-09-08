Nashville District invests in tomorrow’s leaders through leadership program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 4, 2025) – Gratitude and reflection filled the room as 18 employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District graduated from Level I of the Leadership Development Program during a ceremony at district headquarters Sept. 4.



Led by longtime instructor Michael Evans, who has taught the course for over eight years, the program is designed to help participants grow in self-awareness, communication, and adaptability—core traits of effective leadership.



“This program itself really had the individuals challenge themselves and look into themselves—who they were, why they were doing what they were doing, and the impact that had on others,” said Evans during opening remarks. “In addition, they learned how to properly respond to individuals to get the best out of them.”



Evans then invited each of the graduates to speak for two minutes about their experience in the six-month program. As they took the stage one by one, the common themes of growth, gratitude, relationship-building, and flexible leadership emerged.



“I want to thank the district as a whole. This is a privilege, an honor, and it is investing in our careers—this class—and we are really appreciative of that,” said Scott Ellis, contract specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.



The graduates repeatedly acknowledged how the program encouraged them to build relationships outside their departments — a unique opportunity within a district composed of professionals from disciplines such as engineering, real estate, project management, mechanics, contracting and natural resources.



Many of the participants had previously remained confined to their own departments, but the course offered a rare space for cross-functional collaboration, networking, and exposure to the broader mission of the Corps.



“This gave me the opportunity to network and meet people like Catharine and Marianne from real estate—offices that, working in hydropower, I’ve never interacted with before in my career,” said Kevin Reuter, senior mechanic at Barkley Power Plant. “I’ve been with the Corps for over 15 years, and this is probably the most networking I’ve done since I’ve been here. I really appreciate the opportunity.”



One resounding message throughout the ceremony was the importance of being a flexible leader—a concept emphasized by Evans and echoed by multiple graduates.



“The ability of an individual to be flexible,” Evans said, “that’s what really drives leadership.”



After the graduates delivered their personal reflections, Maj. Jesse Davis, deputy commander of the Nashville District, closed the ceremony as the keynote speaker. He recognized the participants’ dedication and highlighted the district’s ongoing efforts to invest in the next generation of leaders.



“I am so proud of you and so thankful to be here,” Davis said. “This fills my cup. I just felt purpose and motivation during every speech. Congratulations.”



He also emphasized the increasing importance of leadership development in today’s operational environment.



“Development, coaching and mentorship is more important today than ever,” he said. “We operate a complex mission—high stakes and constant change. Take what you’ve learned—your lessons and insight—and put them into action.”



The Leadership Development Program Level I is the Nashville District’s foundational leadership course, focusing on leading oneself before leading others. The curriculum includes modules on conflict resolution, time and stress management, change leadership, team building, interest-based problem solving, communication skills, and interview preparation. Participants also receive mentoring and engage in experiential learning aimed at building life-long leadership skills.



Through this program, the Nashville District continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to developing its workforce—not just for internal advancement, but to better serve the American people.

